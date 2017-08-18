Police searching for missing Owosso man

The Owosso Public Safety Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Brent Snyder was last seen on April 12, 2017 in the 400 block of E. Williams Street, but was not reported as missing until July 18, 2017.

Snyder was last seen wearing a blue University of Michigan stocking cap with a blue University of Michigan baseball hat over the stocking cap, a gray or black t-shirt, blue jeans, a black fleece jacket and white Brooks shoes.

Police said Snyder took off voluntarily, but his family is concerned.

Anyone with information on Brent Snyder is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at 989-725-0580.

