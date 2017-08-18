Changes made to carry-on screening at Bishop Airport - WNEM TV 5

Changes made to carry-on screening at Bishop Airport

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Changes may be coming to the way you travel.

The Bishop International Airport is implementing a new carry-on screening procedure. Passengers will now be required to place electronics larger than a cellphone in a separate bin – like what is done now for laptops.

“It will be in standard operating lanes ONLY. This will not impact TSA pre-check,” Bishop Airport said on Facebook.

The airport said the new screening procedure is in place at a handful of other airports, and will eventually expand to all airports across the country. 

