Changes made to carry-on screening at Bishop Airport

Changes may be coming to the way you travel.

The Bishop International Airport is implementing a new carry-on screening procedure. Passengers will now be required to place electronics larger than a cellphone in a separate bin – like what is done now for laptops.

“It will be in standard operating lanes ONLY. This will not impact TSA pre-check,” Bishop Airport said on Facebook.

The airport said the new screening procedure is in place at a handful of other airports, and will eventually expand to all airports across the country.

