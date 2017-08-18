'Major announcement' planned for next week at Warwick Hills - WNEM TV 5

'Major announcement' planned for next week at Warwick Hills

Posted: Updated:
none none
GRAND BLANC, MI (WNEM) -

The Professional Golf Association is planning a major announcement for next week at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc.

No details are being released, but you may remember that Warwick Hills was the location of the annual Buick Open until 2009 when General Motors decided to end its sponsorship.

Stay with WNEM TV5 for full coverage of the announcement. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.