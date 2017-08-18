Breaking:Missing Saginaw teen has been found - WNEM TV 5

Breaking:Missing Saginaw teen has been found

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Police said a missing 13-year-old has been found.

Demonica Williams was reported missing after she was last seen sometime this morning.

It's unclear where she was found.

