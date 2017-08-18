New park helping to bring new life to Flint neighborhood

Pile after pile, volunteers fill the newly created playground at Broome Park in Flint with mulch.

“I believe Flint has the heart and ability to come back, and it’s on its way back as long as we have people like this put forth an effort, we can do it,” said volunteer D’Andre Jackson.

The playground is the second of two brand new parks built in the city this week.

Volunteers from the Make An Impact Foundation, United Way, and more, got together to make the new play areas happen.

“To play and have fun with their friends and create imagination and evolve their lives,” said Dale Gilmore, Chairman of Make An Impact Foundation.

The two parks were chosen because they have the most children living within walking distance from the play area.

“We’ve seen here in the city, when we make investments in our neighborhoods like this, giving kids a play to play, giving people a place to have safe recreation. It helps stabilize the neighborhoods, stabilize the property value, it helps reduce crime,” Flint Associate City Planner Adam Moore said.

The park was partially designed by the kids themselves. Designers took inspirations from drawings of the kid's so-called perfect playground.

Something unique about this play area is that parents can download apps that correspond with the playground equipment, and play along with their kids.

And while many of the volunteers hope this park brings growth for the City of Flint, the ultimate goal is giving kids a play to play.

“We just had a gentleman walk by and say he’s happy this is here, and his kids didn’t have a place to play and now they do. And it’s important to have kids have a place to be a kid,” Jackson said.

