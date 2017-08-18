I-75 closures, traffic shifts on Saturday, August 19

If you’re heading to the Linwood or Pinconning area via I-75, watch out for some construction work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will initiate rolling closures of the roadway in Bay County to accommodate traffic staging changes in work zones.

These closures may last for up to 30 minutes.

On Saturday, August 19 at 8 a.m. crews will close I-75 beginning at the Beaver Road exit (Exit 168) to shift traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. crews will close southbound I-75 at the Pinconning Road interchange, through the Linwood Road exit while crews prepare to shift traffic to temporary lanes I the media.

The work is weather dependent.

