Man from Iowa rescued from overturned catamaran - WNEM TV 5

Man from Iowa rescued from overturned catamaran

Posted: Updated:
Source: Huron County Sheriff Source: Huron County Sheriff
Source: Huron County Sheriff Source: Huron County Sheriff
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Huron County Deputies rescued a man from Iowa after his catamaran flipped over in Lake Huron.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson said that shortly after noon on August 18, deputies responded to the waters about three-quarters of a mile offshore of the Huron Dunes Subdivision in Hume Township.

When they arrived they found a 14’ catamaran sailboat had flipped in rough water.

A 61-year-old man from Iowa was the only person onboard and was floating near the overturned boat.

His 28-year-old daughter was paddling in a kayak to help him.

He was brought aboard, as was his daughter because waves were more than 5 foot high.

Both were wearing life jackets and weren’t hurt.

The catamaran was towed to Port Austin Harbor.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.