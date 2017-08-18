Man from Iowa rescued from overturned catamaran

Huron County Deputies rescued a man from Iowa after his catamaran flipped over in Lake Huron.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson said that shortly after noon on August 18, deputies responded to the waters about three-quarters of a mile offshore of the Huron Dunes Subdivision in Hume Township.

When they arrived they found a 14’ catamaran sailboat had flipped in rough water.

A 61-year-old man from Iowa was the only person onboard and was floating near the overturned boat.

His 28-year-old daughter was paddling in a kayak to help him.

He was brought aboard, as was his daughter because waves were more than 5 foot high.

Both were wearing life jackets and weren’t hurt.

The catamaran was towed to Port Austin Harbor.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.