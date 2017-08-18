Saturday food giveaway at Hidden Harvest in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Saturday food giveaway at Hidden Harvest in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Hundreds of families are expected to line up for a food giveaway on Saturday, August 19.

The giveaway begins at 10:30 a.m. at Hidden Harvest on East Genesee in Saginaw.

It will continue until all the food is gone.

