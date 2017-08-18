Breaking: Police on scene of incident in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Police on scene of incident in Bay City

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Malinda Sue Credit: Malinda Sue
Credit: Malinda Sue Credit: Malinda Sue
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Police are on the scene of an incident in Bay City.

It’s happening on the north side of the city in the area of Hart, State, and Bradley Streets.

Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting that Hart Street between State and Bradley is closed.

We have crews on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.