Breaking: MSP trooper injured in head-on crash

A Michigan State Trooper has minor injuries after a head-on crash in Saginaw.

MSP Spokesperson Lt. David Kaiser told TV5 that at around 9 p.m. the trooper was in a vehicle at Genesee and Remington, waiting to make a left turn.

That’s when the patrol vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle that did not have its headlights on, according to Kaiser.

That driver was taken into custody, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

The trooper had minor injuries. Another trooper that was in the vehicle was not hurt.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.