A stray shower or two possible this afternoon

It isn't out of the question to see a spotty shower or two this afternoon across Mid-Michigan. This includes Flint for Back to the Bricks. Luckily, any showers will be light and shouldn't last very long. You can be sure to track any rain this afternoon with our Interactive Radar. After today, we can expect high pressure to move in for Sunday, leading to a great finish to your weekend.

Today

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds across Mid-Michigan today with the opportunity for a stray shower this afternoon and evening. Keep the umbrella handy just in case, but most of us will remain dry. Highs today will top out in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Tonight

High pressure begins to take over tonight which will lead to decreasing clouds. This will be the start of a dry second half of the weekend. Lows tonight will dip down to around 60 with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

We'll see mostly sunny skies with high pressure overhead and no rain in sight. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

An approaching system from the west may present some problems for folks interested in viewing Monday's solar eclipse. If nothing else, clouds will begin to filter in toward the end of the eclipse, making it difficult to view at times. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will also enter the picture later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

