Clouds exit overnight with some patchy fog possible

Very few people managed to see rain this afternoon. Now that the rain is on its way out, we'll be heading for a sunny second half of the weekend. Once the sun does manage to return tomorrow, temperatures will also be rising above average. Although the above average temperatures will be short-lived as they steadily decline the rest of the week.

Tonight

High pressure begins to take over tonight which will lead to decreasing clouds. This will be the start of a dry second half of the weekend. Patchy fog will also be possible overnight. Lows tonight will dip down to around 60 with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

We'll see mostly sunny skies with high pressure overhead and no rain in sight. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

An approaching system from the west may present some problems for folks interested in viewing Monday's solar eclipse. If nothing else, clouds will begin to filter in toward the end of the eclipse, making it difficult to view at times. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will also enter the picture later in the day. You can be sure to track any rain on Monday with our Interactive Radar. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday

A better chance for everyone to see rain enters the picture for Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms have a good chance of sticking around the entire day. Highs will only be near 80.

