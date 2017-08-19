Back to the Bricks wraps up

"My car is a dream car. It's a car that I wanted since I was a child. I was finally established enough to put it together and build it." said Alex Ornelas

Alex Ornelas is showing off his 1963 Impala. A car he's been fixing up for the past seven years. He also brought his fellow car club members. Dan Valdez drove in his red Buick. It's complete with a custom mural and a interesting suspension.

"It's just a show stopper. That's what it is. A custom car." said Dan Valdez

Saginaw street is flooded with cars that make you do a double take. Like this 1979 Stutz Bearcat. Sue will says she has been showing off this car for the past 30 years.

"It's a family tradition. We come to back to the bricks every year." said Sue Will

Will says they only made five hundred of these cars. She says this car is a family heirloom.

"My mom and dad gave it to me and now I'm passing it on to my son." said Sue Will

Classic to New. The kids love taking a look inside.

"It's blast from the past. You can just look at all these cool cars. You to actually see what they used to drive back then." said Makayla O'Brien

Don Gray says his car is a piece of his childhood. His Model T came out when he was just two years old.

"I always wanted one. It took me four years to find one that was good enough to buy." said Don Gray

Gray says his ford tops out around fifty miles per hour and it still wins trophy's.

As Back to the Bricks dwindle's down...

Car lovers across the board say this year was one of the best.

"The crowd has been great. We have been getting great responses. The weather is awesome. It's a good time." said Alex Ornelas

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.