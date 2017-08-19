Court file: Michigan girl who killed toddler heard voices

Court documents say an 8-year-old girl accused of killing a toddler at a home daycare in western Michigan suffers from "serious mental health" issues, including hearing a demon's voice.

The Department of Health and Human Services filed a petition in Muskegon County Family Court saying the girl, who was also cared for at the home daycare, killed 14-month-old Korey Landon Brown on April 14.

The petition filed last month asks the court to make the girl a temporary ward of the state and to place her in a location that protects her brother and other children.

The petition says the best placement is Hawthorn Center, a state-run residential psychiatric facility in Northville for children and adolescents.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat tells MLive the petition followed an investigation by multiple agencies.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.