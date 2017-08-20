Sunshine to cap off the weekend

No issues today as high pressure sits overhead. This will lead to sunshine and mild temperatures all across Mid-Michigan. Unfortunately, there is a chance the sun could be blocked by something other than the moon tomorrow during the solar eclipse.

Today

If you have any outdoor plans, you're in luck with nothing but blue skies and sunshine today. However, if you do plan on spending time outside today, be sure to apply sunscreen early and often, wear sunglasses, and drink plenty of water. Highs will rise into the mid 80s today, when we should be in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

We'll see a few clouds filter in overnight as high pressure loses its grip. Lows will dip into the mid 60s with winds out of the south southwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

We'll be cutting it close with the solar eclipse tomorrow. With the eclipse beginning around 1 p.m. and ending just before 4 p.m., we may see a few clouds block our view at times. Then we will be watching for scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. You can be sure to track any rain on Monday with our Interactive Radar. Highs on Monday remain above average in the mid 80s with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Everyone will see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as a cold front approaches us from the west. This does appear to bring widespread rain to Mid-Michigan. Highs cool down into the upper 70s to near 80.

Mid-Week

High pressure builds in for the second half of the week with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will also drop back below average for this time of year into the low to mid 70s.

As always, you can check out the latest 7-Day Forecast to see what the rest of the week holds.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.