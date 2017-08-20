Sunshine to cap off the weekend

A New Hampshire woman who became stuck in a swimming pool after the ladder broke turned to Facebook to ask for help getting out.More >
A man is dead after being hit by a train in Bay City.
A drone pilot could face charges after authorities say the unmanned aircraft kept a Flight Care helicopter from landing to transport a victim to the hospital in a deadly crash.
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.
More than 150 years after the Civil War ended, the Confederacy is memorialized with statues, monuments and historical markers across the United States.
Mark Thompson, a TV astronomer used a pig's eye to show what could happen if you stare at the eclipse without proper protection for too long using a telescope.
A tweet featuring pictures of a man being walked to his first day of kindergarten and his first day of college by his father is making waves on social media after being retweeted tens of thousands of times.
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.
