Robber threatens to blow up credit union

BATH TWP. -- Authorities across mid-Michigan are looking for a robber who threatened to blow up a credit union.

This happened around 1:43 Saturday afternoon Michigan State University Federal Credit Union in Haslett.

Investigators say the suspect was described as Middle Eastern, wearing a black scarf over her face, a long black dress, black full-frame glasses and flip-flops.

She was between 60 and 70 years old.

She left with an undisclosed amount of money, possibly in a 2018 black Kia Optima with no license plate.

The vehicle has a long white decal with no print running from the front driver's side fender to the rear of the driver's side door.

If you have information on this crime, you're asked to call the Bath Township Police Department.