Kennedy Center awards to go on without Trump

The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision not to participate in the Kennedy Center arts awards (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The Kennedy Center arts awards program will go on.

Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein and President Deborah Rutter say in a statement that they respect President Donald Trump's decision to cancel a traditional White House reception for the five honorees. The White House reception had been scheduled for Dec. 3.

Rubenstein and Rutter say a State Department reception and awards dinner on Dec. 2 and the Honors Gala on Dec. 3 will continue as planned.

They say the five honorees -- Carmen de Lavallade, Gloria Estefan, LL COOL J, Norman Lear and Lionel Richie -- are expected to attend both events. Several of the honorees had said they would not attend a White House reception presided over by Trump.

