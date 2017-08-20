Verlander dominates Dodgers, Tigers snap losing streak

DETROIT (AP) -- Justin Verlander and Kenta Maeda both took no-hitters into the sixth inning, but only Verlander was able to keep his outstanding performance going as the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Sunday.

Verlander (9-8) allowed a home run to Curtis Granderson in the sixth. But shortly after his no-hit bid ended, the Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the inning against Maeda. The Los Angeles right-hander retired the first 15 Detroit batters before allowing five hits in the sixth.

The homer by Granderson was one of only two hits off Verlander. He walked one and struck out nine in eight innings.

Maeda (11-5) was pulled after the sixth inning and lost for the first time in seven starts.

The Tigers snapped a six-game skid and halted a six-game winning streak by the Dodgers.

