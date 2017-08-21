Saginaw elementary, playground becomes victim of vandalism

A Mid-Michigan elementary was the target of vandalism after someone spray painted graffiti on the school and its playground.

"Violated, because we're talking about young kids, we're not talking about adults that go ‘hmm, oh well,’" Jean George said.

George lives right across the street from Chester Miller Elementary and said she takes her grandson to the playground to play quite often.

"I would not want my grandson to see any of that. I would be very upset and you know what, so would he,” George said.

Inappropriate pictures as well as obscenities were splashed on the building and the equipment, covering the slides, steps and even the school building itself.

A can of orange spray paint was also left behind on the ground.

Photos of the vandalism were initially posted to an online neighborhood watch group where parents and residents here reacted the same way - they're upset.

Neighbors told TV5 they use the playground daily, and they believe whoever did this must have done it late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

As for George, she said it’s just a shame – especially at a school.

"I'm bummed. I hate to see that What can you do?" she said.

