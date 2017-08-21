Local high school class brings reunion to sick counselor

Most people can say they have a teacher or two that's affected their lives, but it takes a special one to touch an entire generation of students.

Charles McNair spent 52-years in education. His last class at Saginaw High was the class of 1982. He's kept up with them for over 35 years.

This year, they celebrated their 35th reunion, but he became too ill to attend. So, they decided to bring the party to him.

He was almost speechless.

"I was happy. I was happy. It means a lot,” McNair said.

Over 300 students were counseled by McNair in his final year.

"He was always there in our good times and in our bad times when we were on point and when we were off point every one of us. He still calls each one of us by name and we are at 53-years-old and half us can't remember some of our faces and names but he knows each and every one of us. So, we couldn't end this weekend without sharing him some love,” Barbara Reynolds said.

McNair guided them through their first heart breaks, family troubles, and moving on to college.

As a father figure to them, McNair said they were an easy group to help raise.

"It's good to be remembered by your children and I thank them all for coming to see me. I enjoyed them they were a good class and all the students were good to me,” he said.

Their class president said nothing can top the lessons he's given them throughout their lives.

"I mean he lives and breathes the children that he supports and so I mean he's supporting us even in our adult lives,” Reynolds said.

