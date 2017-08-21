Scam Alert: Man pretending to be with Consumer's Energy

A man claiming he's with Consumer's Energy has been threatening to cut off residents’ power if they don't pay up within 30 minutes of the phone call.

Investigators said he goes by the name of Greg Miller and he's been advising people to go to the store and purchase a prepaid money card, load it with the amount owed, and then give him the numbers on the back of the card to pay off the debt.

If this has happened to you or someone you know, please contact your local authorities.

