New routes begin for STARS buses in Saginaw

Big changes start Monday for the way many get around town.

The new routes take into effect for the STARS system in Saginaw.

Buses will now run on a one-hour cycle instead of a 40-minute one. Commuters will be able to transfer between routes.

Buses also run an hour and a half longer than before on weekdays, shutting down at 8:55 p.m.

