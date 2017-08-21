New routes begin for STARS buses in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

New routes begin for STARS buses in Saginaw

Posted:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Big changes start Monday for the way many get around town.

The new routes take into effect for the STARS system in Saginaw.

Buses will now run on a one-hour cycle instead of a 40-minute one. Commuters will be able to transfer between routes.

Buses also run an hour and a half longer than before on weekdays, shutting down at 8:55 p.m.

