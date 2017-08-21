Heat & humidity ramp up for Monday

It was a pleasant weekend in Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun both days and warm summer temperatures. As we get started with a brand new workweek, expect the biggest change to come in the humidity department today, making things a bit stuffy for the Eclipse of 2017.

Today & Tonight

Beyond some patchy fog, things are pretty quiet in Mid-Michigan this morning. We're off to a dry and mild start with temperatures largely in the 60s as you head out the door.

While humidity is noticeable early today, we really see dew points jump later on today into the upper 60s and lower 70s, placing us into the uncomfortable zone. Those dew points combined with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s this afternoon will lead to heat index values (summer feels like) in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A thunderstorm complex to our west this morning in Iowa will stay away from us in Mid-Michigan, but some blow off clouds it will be sending in our direction will need to be monitored for our eclipse viewing.

If high clouds remain thing, we should be able to see at least filtered, hazy sun, but any thickening could make things tough. We'll also have a few, cotton-candy like cumulus clouds developing this afternoon, but we should manage to sneak some breaks in that cloud cover.

Most of us will remain dry through today, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. With our high levels of humidity, heavy downpours will be possible with anything that does develop, and a few storms may be strong with gusty winds.

Rain chances increase through the overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will remain mild in the upper 60s for most tonight, with very muggy conditions rolling into tomorrow.

