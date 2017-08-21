Hot & humid this evening storms Tuesday AM

We got a big blast of summer heat and humidity today. We begin a brand new workweek with a big change in the weather department. That change of course being the high humidity. Combined with our warmer temps it felt closer to the lower 90s today. A big cool down sweeps in tomorrow bringing another change. The full breakdown is below.

Tonight

A relatively quiet evening here in Mid-Michigan at least in regards to the weather. We are seeing an increase in cloud cover along with with a few isolated pockets of rain cropping up south of Saginaw.

Most of us will remain dry through this evening, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the next few hours. With our high levels of humidity, heavy downpours will be possible with anything that does develop, and a few storms could have gusty winds.

Even with a chance of rain and an increase in clouds it will remain hot and humid this evening. Highs reached the middle and upper 80s today. On top of that dew points reached the lower 70s. Those two values combined will make it feel more like the lower 90s.

It will remain muggy this evening and overnight. Lows will drop only into the upper 60s.

Rain chances increase through the overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will remain mild in the upper 60s for most tonight, with very muggy conditions rolling into tomorrow.

Tuesday

Have the umbrella ready to go for tomorrow. Expect rain during the overnight hours tonight and early morning hours Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in ahead of a cold front tomorrow morning.

More widespread rain will begin late tonight around or just after 11 PM and increase in coverage and intensity over Mid-Michigan during the morning hours Tuesday. Showers and storms will likely be present for the commute so plan for a little extra time tomorrow morning.

Some storms during the overnight and very early morning hours could be on the stronger side. There is a Marginal risk (5%) for severe weather in western and northern MI for the overnight hours. That main risks for any storms tomorrow will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Rain will last into the afternoon hours before tapering off. Humidity will remain high while the rain is here, but behind the rain and the cold front we will feel the humidity ease as dew points will drop down back into a comfortable range. Temps will also be cooler tomorrow with high in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

