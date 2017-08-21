Tuesday morning storms usher in refreshment

Summer woke up in a big way on Monday, seeing highs soar into the upper 80s along with a big dose of humidity. We'll get back to more comfortable weather soon enough, but that transition will come with its usual bumps in the road.

Overnight

Thunderstorms were courteous enough to stay out of our way on Monday afternoon for our viewing of the solar eclipse, but they will not be extending us that same courtesy overnight. With a warm front draped over the UP and an area of low pressure approaching from Minnesota, scattered thunderstorms will march back in across Mid-Michigan.

A very muggy air mass will remain locked in over Michigan, limiting low temperatures to the upper 60s and low 70s for many of us. The high humidity and warmth will provide plenty of fuel for the overnight storms to utilize, so heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible well into the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday

Have the umbrella ready to go for tomorrow. Expect rain during the overnight hours tonight and early morning hours Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in ahead of a cold front tomorrow morning.

More widespread rain will begin late tonight around or just after 11 PM and increase in coverage and intensity over Mid-Michigan during the morning hours Tuesday. Showers and storms will likely be present for the commute so plan for a little extra time tomorrow morning.

Some storms during the overnight and very early morning hours could be on the stronger side. There is a Marginal risk (5%) for severe weather in western and northern MI for the overnight hours. That main risks for any storms tomorrow will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and hail.

Rain will last into the afternoon hours before tapering off. Humidity will remain high while the rain is here, but behind the rain and the cold front we will feel the humidity ease as dew points will drop down back into a comfortable range. Temps will also be cooler tomorrow with high in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

