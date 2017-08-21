Ex-Michigan prison food worker awaits drug case sentencing

A former Michigan prison food worker is awaiting sentencing for trying to smuggle heroin into the Ionia Correctional Facility.

The Detroit Free Press reports 27-year-old Adrian Delgado of Portland pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to drug and prison smuggling charges. A sentencing date hasn't yet been set, but he faces up to a year behind bars. He reached a plea agreement before trial.

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler says Delgado, who worked for prison food contractor Trinity Services Group, showed up for work May 19, 2016, with heroin taped to his leg.

There have been numerous such incidents since 2013, when Michigan switched to private contractors to provide prison food services. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says it "makes it a priority to search" visitors and workers for contraband.

