Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after go-kart, motorcycle collide

Police say a crash involving a go-kart and a motorcycle during an apparent street race in Detroit left one man dead and another injured.
Police say a 21-year-old man driving the go-kart collided with a motorcycle driven by a man when the go-kart turned front of the motorcyclist Sunday night on the city's east side.
The Detroit News reports the go-kart driver died and the motorcyclist was in serious condition. Names of those involved weren't immediately released.
The crash is under investigation. WDIV-TV reports drag racing has been an issue for years in the area where the crash occurred along French Road.
