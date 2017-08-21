Woman hurt in Sanilac County crash

A woman was hurt and a driver cited after a crash in Sanilac County.

It happened about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 on Applegate Road near Loree Road in Washington Township.

Investigators said a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by a 75-year-old man and his passenger, a 75-year-old woman, was heading westbound on Applegate Road when it slowed to turn left into a private driveway.

At the same time, police said a 1966 Plymouth Barracuda driven by a 35-year-old Carsonville man was also heading westbound when the driver tried to move into the opposite lane to go around the slowing car.

The driver told police he did not see a turn signal at first. When he did, he tried to stop but was unable to do so. The vehicles crashed, sending the Plymouth into the ditch.

The passenger in the Plymouth, a 32-year-old Carsonville woman, was taken to McKenzie Hospital by ambulance. Her condition was not released.

No one else was hurt, police said.

The driver of the Plymouth was cited for the crash.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.