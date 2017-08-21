Horse killed, 3 hurt in buggy crash

Three people were hurt and a horse died from its injuries after a buggy crash in Sanilac County.

It happened about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 on Germania Road near Robinson Road in Evergreen Township.

Investigators said a one-horse buggy driven by 77-year-old Eli Troyer of Snover was heading southbound on Germania Road with his passenger, 73-year-old Ida Troyer, when a 2016 Chevy Malbu hit the rear of the buggy.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the buggy. The woman passenger was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to Covenant Hospital.

The driver of the buggy was treated and released.

The driver of Malibu, a 73-year-old Bad Axe woman, told police she did not see the buggy until it was too late. She told investigators she tried to hit the brakes, but was unable to stop in time. The woman was treated and released at the scene.

Unfortunately, the horse died on scene from its injuries, police said.

The name of the Malibu driver has not been released pending possible charges.

