DNR to begin drawdown of Trout Brook Pond

There’s about to be less water in a Michigan pond.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a drawdown will happen in September at Trout Brook Pond in Chippewa County.

The area is approximately 16-acres in size. The drawdown will be done at a rate no faster than 12 inches of water per week, the DNR said.

The water reduction is so crews can remove a dam in 2018. The DNR said the dam is causing less people to visit the pond, and has high costs for inspection and maintenance.

“Recreational users of the pond will notice significant changes to the water body during the drawdown period, as there will be less water in the pond than users normally would experience,” the DNR said.

For more information on the project, call 989-732-3541.

