Job fair to connect 200 job seekers with local employers

A local career fair is hoping to connect job seekers with employers.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, more than 25 employers will be looking to connect with about 200 job seekers to fill entry-level positions at Flint & Genesee Spring Job Fair.

Employers including AFLAC, AmeriCorps, Android Industries, Ashlor Staffing Services, Bavarian Inn Lodge and Restaurant, Belle Tire, Comfort Keepers, Diplomat, Fireside Coffee Co., Flint Area Schools Employees Credit Union, Genesee Intermediate School District, Kelly Services, Kroger, Landaal Packaging, Mass Transportation Authority, Niles Plant Services, PMC, Qualified Staffing, Randy Wise Automotive, Sentech Services Inc., Speedway, Talecris Plasma Resources, Teachout Security, TIDI Products and YouthQuest.

The fair is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baker College of Flint Student Center, located at 1050 W. Bristol Road in Flint.

It's free to attend and open to those 18 years and older.

