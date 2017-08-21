Michigan man dies in semitrailer accident in North Dakota

A Michigan man is dead in a semitrailer accident in the North Dakota oil patch.

The Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Clarence Cunningham, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was run over by his own truck about 8 a.m. Sunday at a rural well site.

The circumstances of the incident aren't clear. The patrol says it appears the truck began to roll after Cunningham got out, and he was run over when he tried to get back into the truck and fell off the running board.

