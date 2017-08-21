State reaches milestone with 200th newborn safely surrendered - WNEM TV 5

State reaches milestone with 200th newborn safely surrendered

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

An effort to keep babies safe in Michigan has reached a major milestone.

State officials said 200 newborns have been surrendered under the state’s Safe Delivery Law.

The law allows a biological parent to legally surrender an infant no more than 72 hours old to a uniformed or identified hospital, fire department or police station employee who is inside the building and on duty.

The baby can also be surrendered to a paramedic or EMT who responds to a 911 call.

“These are 200 newborn babies who have been given a chance at life thanks to this important law,” said Nick Lyon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Safe Delivery provides parents who may be in a desperate situation a safe, legal and anonymous option of surrendering an infant who will be placed in a loving, adoptive home.”

The law has been in effect since 2001.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.