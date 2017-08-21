State reaches milestone with 200th newborn safely surrendered

An effort to keep babies safe in Michigan has reached a major milestone.

State officials said 200 newborns have been surrendered under the state’s Safe Delivery Law.

The law allows a biological parent to legally surrender an infant no more than 72 hours old to a uniformed or identified hospital, fire department or police station employee who is inside the building and on duty.

The baby can also be surrendered to a paramedic or EMT who responds to a 911 call.

“These are 200 newborn babies who have been given a chance at life thanks to this important law,” said Nick Lyon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Safe Delivery provides parents who may be in a desperate situation a safe, legal and anonymous option of surrendering an infant who will be placed in a loving, adoptive home.”

The law has been in effect since 2001.

