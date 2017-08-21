Lawmaker wants to change law against parents eavesdropping

We're working to learn why police were turning people away from a local retail outlet.More >
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >
The teen is accused of killing two sisters when her car crashed into the living room of their home.More >
Millions of Americans will be looking up to the sky Monday for the first total eclipse to sweep the country in nearly a century.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
Investigators said Johnstone was in a vehicle with his father and brother when he became impatient and got out of the car. Police said he told them he would "see them at home" and that he was going to cross between the railroad cars like he had done before.More >
A drone pilot could face charges after authorities say the unmanned aircraft kept a Flight Care helicopter from landing to transport a victim to the hospital in a deadly crash.More >
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >
A Mid-Michigan elementary was the target of vandalism after someone spray painted graffiti on the school and its playground.More >
Police say a crash involving a go-kart and a motorcycle during an apparent street race in Detroit left one man dead and another injured.More >
