Lawmaker wants to change law against parents eavesdropping

Did you know under Michigan law eavesdropping on your child’s phone conversations could land you in jail?

It’s a concept that one Michigan lawmaker wants to change.

According to the Detroit Free Press, snooping while your children talk on a landline is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine under the current law.

However, State Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township, hopes to give parents an exemption.

“Parents have the right to prevent possible harm to their own children,” Lucido said.

In Michigan, it is legal for someone to record a phone conversation without the consent of the person on the other end. However, it’s illegal for a third party to listen to or record the conversation.

Lucido claimed the law prevents parents from protecting their children. He introduced a bill last week to change the law.

