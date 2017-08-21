3 charged in shooting that left teen girl seriously injured

Three New Jersey men accused of roles in a street shooting that left a 17-year-old Michigan girl seriously injured are now facing attempted murder and weapons charges.

Authorities say the shooting in Paterson occurred around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

An off-duty city police officer heard the shots and saw several people fleeing the scene in a car. The officer followed the vehicle until it stopped a short time later at a home and the people inside tried to flee on foot.

Authorities say someone in the vehicle fired shots at the officer as he followed the vehicle, but he wasn't hurt and did not fire back.

The wounded girl was the only person shot in the incident. She remained hospitalized Monday in stable but critical condition.

Her name hasn't been released.

