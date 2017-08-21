Detroit creates protected bike lanes to promote safety

Detroit is creating new "protected" bike lanes in an effort to ensure safer cycling.

The Detroit News reports the green and white lanes are deemed protected because they have a separation between bike and parking lanes. Detroit has more than 200 miles of bike lanes, but only nine miles of the routes are protected.

Some bike lane advocates say installing protected lanes projects a more cosmopolitan, environmentally friendly image of the city, while keeping cyclists safer.

Despite the new logos and paint, the lanes can still be confusing to drivers who still drive and park in them, which risks a $45 ticket.

Officials with the city's Department of Public Works say the agency usually budgets about $150,000 per mile for all improvements related to installing protected bike lanes.

