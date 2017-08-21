Sheriff's office searching for hit-and-run suspect

The driver of a hit-and-run accident remains on the loose.

The accident happened at 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 19 on Washington Road near Brand Avenue in Clare County's Sheridan Township.

The driver ran off the road and hit Patrick Armentrout, 63, the Clare County Sheriff's Department said.

Armentrout was in his yard mowing his lawn on a riding lawn mower at the time of the incident. The car then fled the scene, the sheriff's department said.

He was transported to the Clare emergency room for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told responding deputies the car was a white, midsize Pontiac. It was described as an older vehicle and in poor condition.

The vehicle likely sustained front end damage from the accident, the sheriff's department said.

If you have any information about the accident you are asked to call the Clare County Sheriff's Department.

