Mid-Michigan watches solar eclipse

Millions of people took in the first total solar eclipse in 38 years on Monday.

At its highest point, Mid-Michigan saw just about 80 percent coverage of the sun.

The great American eclipse shadowed over Mid-Michigan and left sky watchers young and old simply amazed.

"I heard about the solar eclipse and I thought I should come and see," said Godsave Megiroo.

Megiroo is visiting from Africa on business. He has seen an eclipse before, but not in the United States. That's why he headed to the Longway Planetarium as the eclipse unfolded. He said it is exciting and a little spooky.

"Sometimes it scares us because we don't know what is happened up there," Megiroo said.

He isn't the only one who got chills when the moon's shadow covered nearly 80 percent of the sun in Mid-Michigan.

"It's a very different feeling. It gets cold. It gets dark. You wonder what is going on and everyone keeps telling you, 'don't look at it,'" said Doug Callahan, eclipse viewer.

Callahan wore protected filtered glasses while watching the eclipse.

The community got involved with some arts and crafts in addition to the science. They had special glasses and filtered telescopes so everyone was able to see.

Megiroo said he could not have scheduled a better time to come to Michigan.

"I'm happy to have been here and witness what is happening," Megiroo said.

