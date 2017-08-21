Michigan Women's Commission to discuss human trafficking

Human trafficking and sexual assault are among the topics scheduled to be discussed at the next meeting of the Michigan Women's Commission .

The public meeting takes place Tuesday afternoon at the Bavarian Inn Lodge and Conference Center in Frankenmuth. Other planned subjects and key initiatives for the commission are women in business and women veterans.

Time for public comment is reserved at the end of the meeting.

Duties of the 15-member commission, created by statute in 1968, include directing attention to problems confronting women, enabling them to develop skills and recognizing their accomplishments and contributions. Members are appointed by the governor to three-year terms.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.