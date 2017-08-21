2 injured in Sanilac County crash

Two people were injured in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of S. Sandusky Road and Aitken Road in Sanilac County's Elk Township.

A 42-year-old woman from Melvin was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 southbound when she attempted to pass two vehicles, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.

While passing at the intersection, a 2004 Chevy Tahoe was turning left on Aitken Road - causing the two vehicles to collide, the sheriff's office said.

The Tahoe was driven by James Mangiapane, 74.

The vehicles came to a rest in the southeast ditch of S. Sandusky Road, the sheriff's office said.

Mangiapane was transported to McKenzie Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The woman was treated at the scene and later went to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

The woman's name is being withheld pending charges.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.