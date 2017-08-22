Reaction pours in over Trump's new strategy for Afghan war

Reaction is pouring in to the President's plans to change up the war in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump announced the new strategy Monday night. In a primetime speech, Trump said those objectives will include "obliterating ISIS" and "preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan." To achieve these goals, Trump said he would expand authority for the US to target criminal and terrorist networks in Afghanistan.

It also calls for an increase in troops and eliminates deadlines for their withdrawal.

However, he didn't say how many additional troops would go to Afghanistan what conditions would signal a victory.

Many Republicans are backing the move.

"I'm pleased with this decision. I'm actually pleased with the way he went about making this decision,” U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

The Afghan war, now in its 16th year, is the longest war in American history.

Some Democrats said the President needs to come up with a plan to end it.

Congressman Dan Kildee issued the following statement:

“A President’s most solemn duty is to make a decision as to whether to send young Americans into harm’s way. President Trump owes service members—and the American people—clear stated goals, and a strategy to achieve them, before deploying additional service members to Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the President failed to offer a strategy with a clear objective, timeline and defined end goal. Instead, he vowed to share even less information about the number of young Americans he intends to send to Afghanistan and what exactly he aims to achieve after 16 years of war. “Simply, the President needs to develop and articulate an actual strategy before committing more lives and resources to Afghanistan. Regardless, Afghanistan is now his war and his responsibility. “In addition, the President's decision to share even less information on this war reaffirms that it is long past time for Congress to exercise its required responsibility under the constitution and debate and pass an updated authorization for the use of military force in Afghanistan and the other conflicts around the world where Americans are engaged in combat.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.