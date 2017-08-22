Michigan state trooper, K-9 find two missing girls

Two missing girls have been reunited with their mother thanks to a police officer and his K-9 companion.

It's moments like this that officers here say brings all the hard work full circle. A moment like this brought to you by Bo.

"The dog showed interest and showed odor that he was tracking her and as we came down and worked down the wood line, here, I see these cute little eyes looking out of the ditch,” Michigan State Police Trooper Chris Carns said.

The K-9 handler and Bo ultimately brought the hours long search for missing little girls to a successful end.

Clarissa Thomas, 9, and Charlotte Thomas, 10, disappeared Sunday night in Oceona County. It wasn’t until Monday morning that their mother noticed they were gone. Police were called and searched the area for hours.

“When I found out that they were both gone this morning I panicked,” said their mother, Santana Thomas.

Before noon, the searchers found Clarissa Thomas. It only increased anxiety, though.

"I got even more disconcerted when only one showed up and not the other one,” Santana Thomas said.

At about 2 p.m., Bo and Carns found Charlotte in a ditch. It was a first for the two-and-a-half-year trooper.

"She said ‘I think you're looking for me.’ I asked her if she would like me to carry her out and she took me up on that,” Carns said.

It meant the world to Santana Thomas.

“Relief. She’s home safe,” she said.

For Bo, it’s all in a day’s work.

“He gets his ball. That’s all he wants,” Carns said.

The girls told police they were looking for their dad, who's away on business out of state.

