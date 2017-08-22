Massive pipeline project begins in Saginaw County

Work has begun on a massive project to transport natural gas through two Mid-Michigan counties.

It involves replacing the existing pipeline as well as building several new sections. Consumers Energy is now working on the Saginaw Trail Pipeline. It's a $610 million project that is expected to last five years.

When complete, the pipeline will stretch from Tittabawassee Township in Saginaw County to south of Milford in Oakland County.

This year, crews will replace nearly 19 miles of pipeline between Saginaw and Flint.

Work on that phase is expected to wrap up before winter, so customers won't have their service interrupted.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.