Deadline approaches for managed waterfowl hunt applications

Hunters have one more week to apply for managed waterfowl hunts at some of Michigan's wildlife and game areas.

The Department of Natural Resources says the deadline is Aug. 28.

Reserved hunts will take place mornings and afternoons of the opening weekend of waterfowl hunting season at Fish Point State Wildlife Area, Harsens Island and Shiawassee River state game areas.

Morning-only reserved goose hunts are planned for Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge.

The maximum party size is four hunters. For morning hunts and the second-day hunts, successful applicants must have appropriate licenses and stamps and be accompanied by one to three other appropriately licensed hunters.

To apply, visit a license agent or go online here.

Applications cost $5, and hunters may apply only once. Drawing results will be posted Sept. 18.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.