Fall pays us an early visit

A gray and gloomy start to our Tuesday with plenty of low clouds and rain. As we head into this evening the weather is improving with late day sunshine and less humidity. For the rest of the week get ready for an early taste of fall.

Overnight

If you haven't already done so, go ahead and shut off the air conditioner and open up the windows! The passage of a cold front on Tuesday afternoon may have brought a few heavy downpours with it, but it also opened the flood gates to an influx of cooler, drier air across the state.

With the front now well to our south and east, skies have responded to the changing air mass by simply clearing out. A few clouds will be the worst we'll see overnight, along with winds easing back to about 5-10 mph out of the WNW. Low temperatures will slide to the low and middle 50s for many of us, and a few isolated rural areas could even dip into the upper 40s.

Wednesday

A much cooler, but also refreshing turn for the rest of the week. Starting tomorrow humidity will fall down to a more comfortable level with dew points in the middle 50s. Temperatures will also be a change with highs struggling to reach the lower 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Daytime highs will run nearly 5-10 degrees below seasonal averages for late August, but it will be a nice change of pace for the next few days.

Also expect more sunshine for the rest of the week. We may see a few lake breeze showers Wednesday afternoon to our north and west but most folks will stay day.

