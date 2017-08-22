Rain this afternoon, drying out this evening

A gray and gloomy afternoon across the region with plenty of low clouds and lingering patches of rain. Be sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door as showers will be slow to leave. Thankfully the rest of the week features more sun and also less humidity!

Today & Tonight

Widespread showers from this morning have come to an end. While the heavier rain is done, we will still need the rain gear for a few more hours. Spotty light rain will persist off and on until this evening before we completely dry out.

Rain coverage is will continue to become more scattered this afternoon afternoon. By the evening drive home, we should be drying out and most places should break out into at least partial sunshine before the end of the day. Humidity levels will be dropping into the evening, too as the cold front moves out of the region.

Due to rain and stubborn clouds it is a bit chilly today. Highs have taken a drop and highs only reached the middle 70s.

Winds are also quite gusty at times. Coming out of the west to west northwest, around 10 to 20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour. This could make things difficult on the Saginaw Bay if you plan on boating. Check out your Marine Forecast here!

Skies will trend mostly clear through tonight with humidity falling off, we'll cool off more efficiently. Expect lows in the middle 50s by tomorrow morning, with winds dying down overnight.

Wednesday

A much cooler, but also refreshing turn for the rest of the week. Starting tomorrow humidity will fall down to a more comfortable level with dew points in the middle 50s. Temperatures will also be a change with highs struggling to reach the lower 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Daytime highs will run nearly 5-10 degrees below seasonal averages for late August, but it will be a nice change of pace for the next few days.

Also expect more sunshine for the rest of the week. We may see a few lake breeze showers Wednesday afternoon to our north and west but most folks will stay day.

