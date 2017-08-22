Rain this morning, drying out this afternoon & evening

Skies cooperated in Mid-Michigan for the most part for yesterday's eclipse, but rain and a few rumbles of thunder have quickly moved in this morning, so be sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door.

Today & Tonight

Rainfall is coming down at a pretty good rate in parts of Mid-Michigan this morning, so building a few extra minutes into your commute plans for today is a pretty good idea. No severe weather is expected, but keep an eye out for some ponding on the roads where rain is heaviest.

Track rain all morning long with our Interactive Radar!

Temperatures are mild and muggy to start the day with most locations in the 70s to start the day, with dew points still up in the upper 60s in plenty of places. With plenty of cloud cover and rain around, adding in a cold frontal passage later on, temperatures won't be moving much, with highs expected to stay in the 70s today.

Winds will be quite gusty at times out of the west to west northwest, around 10 to 20 miles per hour today sustained, with gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour. This could make things difficult on the Saginaw Bay if you plan on boating. Check out your Marine Forecast here!

Rain coverage is most widespread this morning, before becoming more scattered into the afternoon. Eventually by the evening drive, we should begin drying out and most places should be breaking into at least partial sunshine by that point. Humidity levels will be dropping into the evening, too.

Skies trend mostly clear through the overnight period and with humidity falling off, we'll cool off more efficiently. Expect lows in the middle 50s by tomorrow morning, with winds dying down overnight.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.