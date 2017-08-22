Slight temperature drop in Mid-Michigan during eclipse

Although Mid-Michigan didn't get quite the same show as folks in the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, we were still treated to a pretty good display from Mother Nature.

While your focus may have been on the the eclipse itself, there were some subtle changes going on around you, most notably a small drop in temperature.

It wasn't a major change, but glancing at some of the weather reporting stations around Mid-Michigan it was clear we did experience a slight change in temperature as the moon blocked out around 80% of the sun for us.

During the time of the eclipse, temperature drops of 3 to 4 degrees were observed around the area, with Midland seeing a drop from 87 to 83 and Caro taking a dip from 86 down to 82, and Alma from 85 to 81.

Saginaw, observed at Browne Airport, experienced a three degree drop from 84 to 81, while Mount Pleasant fell two degrees from 87 to 85.

Bigger Drops Near Totality

Despite the dip being subtle in Mid-Michigan, you may not have even noticed, it's still pretty cool. But overall, it didn't come close to the drop that some in and near the path of totality felt.

One of the bigger drops during the event was observed in Douglas, Wyoming, checking in with an 11 degree drop. Douglas was one of the cities that got to experience the full show from Mother Nature.

Close behind, just outside of totality at 97% coverage, Huntsville, Alabama experienced a 10 degree drop in temperature.

Although the better temperature drops can be experienced in the path of totality, other weather factors such as humidity and cloud cover can determine how far the mercury might fall. For instance, Nashville was also in the totality path, but only experienced a 5 degree drop in temperature.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.