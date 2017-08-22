Man charged after speeding car smashes into city bus

A man who authorities say crashed into a Michigan city bus now faces four felony charges.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 near South Street and Oakland Drive in Kalamazoo.

Investigators said the high-speed crash sent a gold Pontiac smashing into the city bus. The driver of the bus was crushed, causing her to lose part of her leg.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report the driver of the Pontiac, Michael Spencer, now faces four felony charges, including reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, driving with a suspended license causing serious injury and operating while intoxicated – a third offense.

Police said Spencer had THC in his system at the time of the crash. He also had four prior alcohol-related violations and his license was suspended.

Spencer’s vehicle was going 102 miles per hour one second before the crash, reported WWMT. Police said Spencer did not try to brake.

