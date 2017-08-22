Midland man killed in rollover crash

Authorities are naming a Midland man killed Monday night in an Isabella County rollover crash.

It happened about 10:09 p.m. on Brinton Road, south of Isabella County Line Road in Coldwater Township.

Investigators said a 2009 Ford F-150 was heading north on Brinton when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled at least once.

The driver, 41-year-old Ronald Fort II of Midland, was thrown from the vehicle, police said. A passerby came across the crash and called 911. The person then tried to perform CPR on Fort until paramedics arrived.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash. They also said Fort was not wearing a seat belt.

